A school year with our Rockford classroom correspondent & DeKalb student correspondents | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

On this episode, we interviewed the same teacher every month of the school year to follow the ups and downs, the holidays, the tests, everything. This is our final, end-of-the-year segment – and the school year ended in an unexpected way you’re not going to want to miss.

Also, with our student correspondent segment, we follow a group of students in a club, sport, or activity throughout their entire season -- the highs and lows and the friends they make along the way. Listen to our year with DeKalb High School’s forensics team.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor, or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.