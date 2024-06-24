Poetically Yours - Poet discusses his feelings about the Juneteenth holiday

Welcome to this week's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's episode features Christopher D. Sims.

Sims is from the West Side of Rockford and first shared his poetic gifts onstage at Haskell Elementary School, thanks to Dorothy Paige-Turner.

Rooted in Black joy and celebration, his poems wind through the landscapes of this country's past and present. He hopes they will inform, engage, and entertain. Sims, who originally wrote rap and hip-hop lyrics, said his poetry has a bebop cadence. In this episode, Sims sums up his feelings about Juneteenth.

Not Another Juneteenth Poem

Justice. Jargon

about the journey

slaves had, slaves

made. How did slaves

in bondage make their

way to freedom?

The Emancipation

Proclamation freed some,

but not all of the slaves

immediately. Repeatedly,

we ask for reparations in

a torn nation, for DEI,

for an anti-racist country,

for equity, we, our allies

collectively.

Selectively, the numbers

are dwindling regarding

who wants to have a

real conversation

about anything

concerning the

people, the slaves,

history, who built

this country.

This is not another

Juneteenth poem.

This poem is about

recognition. The truth,

The whys and the whos,

a people who consistently

sings the blues.

A continuation of stories

of a people fighting for

dignity, to be seen, human

rights, a people’s fight, glory.

Not a plight of a poet

with insight who persists

to write about the past

where the ghosts of

generations ago last

in modern dialogue

about a people’s

real contributions.

What are today’s solutions?

How will or when will my people

stop being othered, but truly seen?

What does freedom really mean?;

why are we still dealing with the

most extreme efforts to not be

quote unquote woke? How long

will we hold on to hope?

The ancestors have spoken

through me with the carving,

crafting of this poem, this honesty

deep.

Through them, through their

journeys, their struggles,

our struggles, I speak, I speak,

I speak for justice, for our

universal recognition, for human

rights, for our constant fight,

for Juneteenth.

© Christopher D. Sims

April 11th, 2024