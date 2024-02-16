Let's Dance! | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge podcast, Jamie Vargo and Carl Linder -- dance instructors at Vargo’s Dance in Geneva, Illinois.

We talk about both of their distinct careers in dance, how to create a fun & educational environment for social dance, how they had to pivot for the company to survive during the early years of the pandemic, their annual Michael Jackson “Thriller” street performance and so much more.

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Jamie Vargo

Carl Linder

Stories in this episode:

