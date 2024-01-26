Poetically Yours - Rest is required

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Paula Flanagan Marsh.

Marsh is a Rockford artist who paints, draws and occasionally writes poetry.

“The Sweet Smell of Sleep” poem came to her on a spring morning after she has experienced what she calls “a good sleep.”

I would like to

Sleep

Sleep has a sweet smell,

a sweet smell of sleep

Falling into the birth of nothingness

A temporary suspension, a gathering up of feathers

An atmosphere uncluttered, a tribute to the soul,

a builder of spirit

Light, wispy dreamy slumber

deep sensual sleep melting into lover’s neck,

The smell of sleep is uninhibited, and uncaring.

Floating in a time continuum

the sweet smell of sleep

I would like to

Sleep