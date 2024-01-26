© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Website with Pop-up Ad

Poetically Yours - Rest is required

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 26, 2024 at 2:11 PM CST
Kate Stone Matheson - unsplash.com

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Paula Flanagan Marsh.

Marsh is a Rockford artist who paints, draws and occasionally writes poetry.

“The Sweet Smell of Sleep” poem came to her on a spring morning after she has experienced what she calls “a good sleep.”

I would like to
Sleep

Sleep has a sweet smell,
a sweet smell of sleep
Falling into the birth of nothingness
A temporary suspension, a gathering up of feathers

An atmosphere uncluttered, a tribute to the soul,
a builder of spirit
Light, wispy dreamy slumber
deep sensual sleep melting into lover’s neck,
The smell of sleep is uninhibited, and uncaring.
Floating in a time continuum
the sweet smell of sleep
I would like to
Sleep

 

 
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose