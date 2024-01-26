Poetically Yours - Rest is required
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Paula Flanagan Marsh.
Marsh is a Rockford artist who paints, draws and occasionally writes poetry.
“The Sweet Smell of Sleep” poem came to her on a spring morning after she has experienced what she calls “a good sleep.”
I would like to
Sleep
Sleep has a sweet smell,
a sweet smell of sleep
Falling into the birth of nothingness
A temporary suspension, a gathering up of feathers
An atmosphere uncluttered, a tribute to the soul,
a builder of spirit
Light, wispy dreamy slumber
deep sensual sleep melting into lover’s neck,
The smell of sleep is uninhibited, and uncaring.
Floating in a time continuum
the sweet smell of sleep
I would like to
Sleep