Poetically Yours - Fury fun

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and a few from other places. This week's featured poet is Terry Loncaric.

Loncaric lives in Hampshire, Illinois. She said she has three lives. A poet, a journalist, and an educator, and these lives collide through her poetry. Loncaric wrote two poetry books, “Crashing in Velvet” for Finishing Line Press, and most recently, “Poetry in an Age of Panic” for Kelsay Books. She also hosts a monthly open mic of original songs and poetry at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock. Today's poem is about her "Crazy Kitten."

Emotionally complex?

Is that a nice way of saying bratty?

Boy kitty doesn’t run; he flies.

He doesn’t follow me.

He trips me, always at the bottom

of the stairs.

Archie doesn’t jump over Timmy,

his elder housemate.

He rides Timmy’s back like a wheelbarrow.

Archie did not gently enter our lives.

He crashed into all objects

that stood in his way

or tickled his curiosity.

The energy of an atomic bomb

in the teeniest, most beautiful

tiger-striped body.

I have never seen a cat

who could race down the stairs

while chasing his tail in mad circles.

Archie needs to grow into his big ears

and grow into some civilized manners.

Instead, he flashes his dewy golden eyes,

drapes his body where it doesn’t belong,

and just looks adorable.