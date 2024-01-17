© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours extended podcast - Paula Coulahan

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 17, 2024 at 5:30 PM CST

Welcome to the Poetically Yours extended podcast. This special segment takes you beyond the pen of its weekly contributors. It gives a little insight into their personal lives and their poetic journey. This month’s featured writer is Paula Coulahan.

Coulahan is a Rockford language arts teacher who plans to retire this year. During the conversation, Coulahan shared some of her passions that are outside of writing.

Listen to Poetically Yours every Friday on 89.5 WNIJ or 90.5 WNIU. Catch up on past episodes right here on wnij.org. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio Band for providing the tunes for the segment.
