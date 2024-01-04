Poetically Yours - The love is still strong

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and some from other states. Today's featured poet is Peggy Heitmann.

Heitmann is an honored member of the Rockford Writer’s Guild. She explained that her love of poetry began with her mother reading poetry to her as a child instead of traditional bedtime stories. Once her love of words began to weave themselves onto the page, she soon discovered she could best express herself with poetry. She said she was born with a story in her mouth. Though she writes other forms of poetry, she considers herself a narrative poet. In her words, she “craves stellar writing.” She said there’s nothing more thrilling than an intoxicating elixir of words. Heitmann is also a visual artist who creates word pictures and watercolor paintings. Here’s her poem “Love Portrait at Sixty-Five.”

Dreaming, always dreaming

of shimmering turquoise ocean waves

sparkling at dusk,

singing to me, to us: rush-sush, rush-sush.

Hear our wedding song?

Sensual sea spray leans in to kiss the sand.

Even as night envelops us,

I reach into the heavens

pull a star from the bowl of scintillating darkness

write my name and yours in golden letters

and fling it back into the sky.

