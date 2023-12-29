Reflecting before 2024 & a holiday check-in with our student and classroom correspondents | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

One of our favorite segments here on Teachers' Lounge is called “Classroom Correspondent.” Erik Czerwin is an English teacher at Guilford High School in Rockford and, as our classroom correspondent, he meets with us every single month to check in on how the school year is going for him and his students.

We also have student correspondents here on Teachers’ Lounge. This fall, we’re following DeKalb High School’s Forensics team. You might be wondering: forensics? There’s competitive high school crime scene investigation? NO! Tune in to learn more.

In this episode, we’re reflecting on a few of our favorite conversations of 2023.

That includes our chat with Mira Church!

She teaches 5th grade at the Cicero School District. She’s been a teacher for around a decade and her career has already taken her around the world, including three years teaching in Shanghai.

Mira and I had an important conversation about her experience overseas, teacher burnout, knowing your worth as a teacher, and the weight of representation in the classroom.

We’re also returning to our conversation with Jill Kelly!

She’s a special ed teacher who teaches deaf and hard of hearing kids at the Huntley Community School District and is a sign language interpreter who has interpreted everything from political speeches to dog obedience classes to karate.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor, or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts. Also, please subscribe to our Teachers' Lounge newsletter right here where you can stay up to speed on the show and share stories you think we should cover!