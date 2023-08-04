Lessons from a hearing special ed teacher & sign language interpreter | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new Teachers’ Lounge, Jill Kelly! She’s a hearing itinerant teacher -- a special ed teacher who teaches deaf and hard of hearing kids at the Huntley Community School District.

She’s also been a sign language teacher and interpreter for decades -- and she’s interpreted everything from political speeches, dog obedience, swim meets and karate classes.

We talked about how she learned sign language in the first place, and what a hearing itinerant teacher actually does -- from technology to self-advocacy.

And, as we talked about in the episode, it might be a good idea to know a bit of basic sign language. Here's a video on some of the basics Jill described.

Jill Kelly

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

