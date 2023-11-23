Perspective: I wish I was thankful for...

Happy Thanksgiving!

As is tradition for many on this very complicated holiday, I'm spending some time reflecting on the things I'm thankful for.

I'm thankful that I live in a society where I am trusted to make the right medical decisions for myself and my body. I'm glad those medical decisions are between myself and my doctor, not my husband, a priest, or a politician. I'm glad I am not treated as a living incubator, but have the right to choose if parenthood is right for me or not. I'm thankful that Roe v Wade is the settled law of the land.

I'm thankful that I have access to a court system that could grant me a no-fault divorce if needed, and that I wouldn't be stuck in a damaging or dangerous relationship with no true independence. I'm thankful that no powerful representatives or culture warriors are openly working to take away that hard-earned right.

I'm thankful that domestic violence and sexual assault are taken seriously in our society, that victims are believed when they come forward, and that resources for healing and support are fully funded and recognized for the important work they do.

I'm thankful that being a woman in America, even a very privileged woman, is not a risk and getting more dangerous by the day. I'm thankful that my gender doesn't determine my opportunities or safety. I'm thankful that gender equality is an expectation, not an exception.

Oh wait.