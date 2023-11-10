© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poetically Yours - 'Doggone'

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published November 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's featured artist is Jody 'padumachitta' Goch.

Goch is from Canada but currently lives in the German Black Forest. Her poems and stories are published on platforms like Wild Word, Co-Op Poetry and a few other places. She writes poetry and short fiction, chops wood for the stove, wanderers and meditates in the forest. Her jeans and shirt pockets are full of stories and poetry. It’s hell on the washing machine. She rescued a short story, from the lint catcher and it was published in an anthology. Since then, Jody checks even when there’s no laundry.

This poem is called "Doggone."

Mom kept the vodka in the toilet tank
Not to hide it
To keep it cold
Least wise that's what she said

Who was I to question

Dad kept a handgun in his desk drawer
Not to hide it
But so it was handy
Least wise that’s what he said

Who was I to ask

The vodka bottle had no label
The gun had no serial number
The label had soaked off
The number was filed off

Little things to remember
When the teacher asked questions
About long sleeves in summer
Or why my brother had fainting fits

I wasn’t one to offer up much
Since I was the only girl
And life on this planet
Was a tenuous place for me

Who was I anyway
In the midst of their chaos
To ask or answer much of anything
And expect anything to make sense

When they died

One brother took the vodka

One brother took the gun

I took the family dog

 
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose