Poetically Yours - 'Doggone'

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's featured artist is Jody 'padumachitta' Goch.

Goch is from Canada but currently lives in the German Black Forest. Her poems and stories are published on platforms like Wild Word, Co-Op Poetry and a few other places. She writes poetry and short fiction, chops wood for the stove, wanderers and meditates in the forest. Her jeans and shirt pockets are full of stories and poetry. It’s hell on the washing machine. She rescued a short story, from the lint catcher and it was published in an anthology. Since then, Jody checks even when there’s no laundry.

This poem is called "Doggone."

Mom kept the vodka in the toilet tank

Not to hide it

To keep it cold

Least wise that's what she said

Who was I to question

Dad kept a handgun in his desk drawer

Not to hide it

But so it was handy

Least wise that’s what he said

Who was I to ask

The vodka bottle had no label

The gun had no serial number

The label had soaked off

The number was filed off

Little things to remember

When the teacher asked questions

About long sleeves in summer

Or why my brother had fainting fits

I wasn’t one to offer up much

Since I was the only girl

And life on this planet

Was a tenuous place for me

Who was I anyway

In the midst of their chaos

To ask or answer much of anything

And expect anything to make sense

When they died

One brother took the vodka

One brother took the gun

I took the family dog



