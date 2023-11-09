President Biden and UAW head assembling in Illinois to tout re-opening of idled auto plant

President Joe Biden is making a stop in northern Illinois on Thursday to meet with workers who are celebrating the re-opening of an idled assembly plant.

Air Force One has touched down in Rockford.

Belvidere, Ill. is home to a Stellantis auto plant that produced Jeep Cherokee vehicles.

The Chrysler parent company paused production at the plant back in February, laying off over 1,000 workers. That came after several years of cutbacks. At its peak the plant employed more than 5,000 people.

Office of State Senator Dave Syverson

Last week, UAW and Stellantis reached a tentative deal reopening the Belvidere plant -- bringing back the workers, giving them a 25% pay increase, and adding over 1,000 jobs at a new, multi-billion dollar battery plant.

Stellantis is expected to invest nearly $5 billion in the Belvidere plant.

Biden plans to meet with UAW head Shawn Fain & Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to celebrate the tentative deal.

Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley) issued a statement on Thursday crediting broad-based community support and cooperation by local and state leaders.

“What ultimately got it over the finish line was the agreement worked out by the UAW during recent strike negotiations with Stellantis,” Syverson said. “The Belvidere Assembly Plant opened up nearly 60 years ago and has been an important economic engine for Boone County and the region all these years.”

Democratic Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) also released a statement applauding the deal.

“As I’m working across the aisle to make sure good-paying, union jobs come to my hometown of Rockford and stay here, I’m excited that the President, Governor, and UAW President are taking note and recognizing the workforce potential of our region,” said Sorensen.

