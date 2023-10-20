An adapted P.E. teacher making sports accessible | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new Teachers’ Lounge, Michelle Roberts!

She teaches deaf and hard of hearing students at Community High School District 155 in Crystal Lake. She’s an adapted Physical Education teacher, helping make games and sports accessible for students with disabilities. For example, she modified a student’s wheelchair so they could more easily play soccer.

“I took PVC pipe, looked at his wheelchair and figured out how I could attach it and then kind of made a little plow so that he was able to move his wheelchair forward and propel the ball with it,” she said.

We’re talking special education, teaching and coaching and so much more on this episode!

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And please subscribe to our Teachers' Lounge newsletter right here where you can stay up to speed on the show and share stories you think we should cover!

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! Catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month LIVE on 89-5 FM and streaming at WNIJ.org. We have multiple guests, stories, and exclusive segments. Tune in on the last Friday of the month at noon for future episodes. Our next episode airs on Friday, October 27th at noon and then the next day, October 28th at 6 a.m.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Michelle Roberts

Stories in this episode:

Illinois colleges have to reform developmental education. How is it going so far?

Schools use new safety training and technology to prepare for mass shootings

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu