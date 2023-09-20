Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Susan Goldberg

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast.

For the past few years, this segment has showcased poems from northern Illinois writers and a few from other states.

Poetically Yours gives you glances of the poets, but it doesn’t allow you to experience the depth of these artists. This special segment serves as a backdrop for the weekly series.

This month’s featured poet is Susan Goldberg. Goldberg is a lawyer who says having great writing skills can be beneficial in that role. She joined me earlier this year from her closet studio. Click above for the full audio.

Learn more about Goldberg’s narrative endeavors here or catch her on WNIJ's Perspectives. Listen to Poetically Yours every Friday on 89.5 WNIJ and 90.5 WNIU and anytime at WNIJ.org. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for providing these melodic tunes.

