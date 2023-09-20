© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Susan Goldberg

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published September 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT
Provided by Susan Goldberg

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast.

For the past few years, this segment has showcased poems from northern Illinois writers and a few from other states.

Poetically Yours gives you glances of the poets, but it doesn’t allow you to experience the depth of these artists. This special segment serves as a backdrop for the weekly series.

This month’s featured poet is Susan Goldberg. Goldberg is a lawyer who says having great writing skills can be beneficial in that role. She joined me earlier this year from her closet studio. Click above for the full audio.

Learn more about Goldberg’s narrative endeavors here or catch her on WNIJ's Perspectives. Listen to Poetically Yours every Friday on 89.5 WNIJ and 90.5 WNIU and anytime at WNIJ.org. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for providing these melodic tunes.

WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose