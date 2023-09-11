Poetically Yours - Our country

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets and a few from other areas. This week’s featured artist is Felipe Cárcamo.

Cárcamo has a Chilean background. He grew up in Southern California but now lives in Rockford. He said he is self-taught in foreign languages, art, writing, perfumery, and piano. Cárcamo is autistic. He said he is a dreamer of worlds and possibilities. Here's his poem "Beautiful America."

Beautiful America

America oh beautiful land

Beautiful land of the free men of the rising star in the west following the sleep of the day of light (following toil and then rest)

Oh beauty banner of the Lord

We stand and salute you as we refresh ours souls on the fair breezes of your grace and love for our fathers and children (men of faith)

Beautiful land of the western shores and oases and plains and prairies and through the heartland of God and unto the east and continuing youthful shores from the lands

Upon which run the horses of the foam of the seas upon the brow of the wind from the east beaches to the shores of our sister Europe and France who came to our aid in the night of our despair

And we shout and the angels blow their trumpets and the clocks ring their bells to ring a new day and era and place of beauty upon the western sky and earth and ground below our feet

Praise God as the banner shines her crimson light throughout the celebration and cannons and fires in the sky upon that beautiful gracious night

From 1776 to today 2023 and for ever more to await the great rider and last trumpet to herald your final coming and your home and kingdom and temple of God on earth with men

Amen

Amen

Amen

Praise him

Our God Banner

Our country

Our freedom

Our joy

Our glory

Our birthright

And union

From sea to shining sea

A blessing upon the brave men who gave their lives and their limbs and their hearts and their souls to keep that torch bright and shine her beauty from on high on lady Liberty for the World to see and warm their hearts and tired soles as they march on forever in your heavenly army of celestial hosts

