Poetically Yours - Life gets hard sometimes

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today’s featured poet is Alyssa Lorae Johnson.

Johnson is a Chicago native. This mother of two graduated from North Lawndale College Prep high school and received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Northeastern Illinois University.

She uses her YouTube channel, Bae Khronicles, to talk about love and healthy intimate relationships. Johnson also has a book with the same name as the channel. It can be found on Amazon.

Johnson has recently started to invest in real estate and has completed her first renovation and sale of that same property. Today she shares her poem “Contemplating.”

Every once in a while

I really think is this worthwhile

Life

Really just going thru the motions

Go to sleep wake up and repeat

Like the dish cycle wash rinse and repeat

Most days I’m ok

Others days not so much

You ever get the feeling you in a rut

I feel like a Hamster on a wheel

And some days it gets hard to deal

Life is good but it’s not great

Can’t move forward tryna fix every mistake

They say the past is the past

And that bad days don’t last

But what If they do

What happens when you don’t see a way thru

One step forward two steps back

How in the hell can I keep up with that

It’s like I know what I need to do

but can’t move forward when the past is still in view

A clean slate is what it will take

Cleaning some of this mess off my plate

One step forward two steps back how can I compete with that

Life is good but it’s not great

I feel like I’m always looking for an escape

An escape from this mundane life

It has to be a better way

What am I missing

The feeling that nothings gonna change

Has me so drained

Picturing the life I want

But it’s just out of reach

Why is the million dollar question

Work hard they say and you can achieve anything

But what does that really mean

I know shouldn’t complain

Because life

It’s good

Buuuuut

It’s not great

What would it take

To stop taking one step forward and two steps back

What would it take to stay on the right track