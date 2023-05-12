Poetically Yours - A poem for mother

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Terry Loncaric.

Loncaric lives in Hampshire, Illinois. She said she has three lives. A poet, a journalist, and an educator, and these lives collide through her poetry. Loncaric wrote two poetry books, “Crashing in Velvet” for Finishing Line Press, and most recently, “Poetry in an Age of Panic” for Kelsay Books. She also hosts a monthly open mic of original songs and poetry at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock. Today’s poem honors her mother. It’s called “The Love That Remains.”

A visceral memory of you,

swaddled in an Afghan

on your recliner,

watching too many hours

of Fox News,

gossiping with neighbors,

your legs bouncing back-and-forth

(an after effect

of giving up cigarettes).

Your condo was like

Grand Central Station.

You had a TV in every room,

just in case you missed

something important

in the news.

After you died,

I wanted to wrap myself

in the blanket

that once held

your body so closely.

I kept the Afghan

in the trunk of my car

for a few weeks,

hoping I could keep

something familiar alive.

Your warm skin,

your citrus scent,

your cosmic energy,

the last

of your precious DNA

slowly left

the Afghan,

until I realized

all that remained

was the flame

of your love.

That’s all that

ever mattered.

--Terry Loncaric