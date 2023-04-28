© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

A different kind of light exhibit is happening in Harvard

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
bert.jpg
Bert Leveille
/

A unique art exhibition is shining for only one night in Harvard, Illinois.
Bert Leveille is an artist and a board member of the Chicago Women’s Caucus for Art. Her art installation highlights a technique she came up with after an artist said photography was like a painting with light.

“And I was jealous about that,” she said. “And I'm like, well, I want to paint with light too. And then I started using yard lights to shine on my paintings to get the different colors.”

This is Leveille’s third time showing the art. She said the exhibit is special to her because it’s the one installation that her late brother loved.

“So, I'm going to have his favorite artwork hanging on his birthday. So that's very special to me personally,” Leveille said.

The one-night art installation takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 28 at Starline Factory in Harvard.

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
