Perspective: Burn it down! Then watch it grow.

As we greet the first flowers and returning birds this spring, experts are working to keep Illinois’ natural landscape thriving with the use of fire. April is Prescribed Burning Awareness Month, a new bi-partisan effort adopted by the Illinois General Assembly to highlight how safely controlled fires keep nature healthy.

For thousands of years, Indigenous Peoples deliberately and skillfully conducted cultural burns, which helped shape ecosystems we now see across North America. Many Illinois habitats, including prairies, savannas, and open woodlands are fire-dependent.

Fire allows for new growth to break through, and nutrients to enrich the soil below. It invigorates native plants, providing habitat for pollinating insects, birds, reptiles, and mammals. Mighty oak trees require fire for regeneration. Fire can deter invasive species like honeysuckle and buckthorn bushes.

Charles Larry /



Across the state, professionals have planned for months to bring prescribed fire to natural areas. Early spring brings the best weather to conduct these burns safely and efficiently. Each fire requires well-prepared fire lanes, a team of trained people, and equipment like mobile water pumpers.

Public agencies like the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service, local Park and Forest Preserve Districts, and non-profit organizations like The Nature Conservancy work collaboratively across the state each year to conduct prescribed fires. We share training opportunities, volunteers, and equipment. Prescribed Burning Awareness Month is an opportunity for the state of Illinois to recognize the people and resources needed to conduct safe prescribed fire and the healthy habitat it produces.