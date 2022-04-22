© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News
under_rocks_podcast_image_1400x1400_5.jpg
Under Rocks
A community driven journalism project where listeners get to ask the big questions: who, what, when, where and why. Under Rocks host(s) will attempt to get to the bottom of these unexplored oddities, neglected anomalies, and little-known place-makers of our region.

A prescription for fire | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Susan Stephens,
Dan Libman
Published April 22, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT
1 of 8  — DSC04982.JPG
Jared Ortega
2 of 8  — DSC04948.JPG
3 of 8  — DSC04968.JPG
4 of 8  — After pic 1.png
5 of 8  — After pic 2.png
6 of 8  — After pic 3.png
7 of 8  — PXL_20210805_010251260.jpg
8 of 8  — PXL_20210527_010135447(1).jpg

Sometimes, the best way to fix something is to burn it down -- especially when it comes to natural areas choked with invasive plants. Things heat up for the Under Rocks crew as they tag along with Jack Pizzo and Associates for a prescribed burn at his house.

PXL_20210527_011038440.jpg
Jack Pizzo
/
Jack Pizzo's yard, several months after a burn last year.

Want to know more about restoring natural areas? Jack Pizzo welcomes questions at jackp@pizzo.info.

Thanks to everyone who made this adventure possible, including Jack Pizzo and his crew, which includes Jason Cregier, who originally suggested this topic. And thanks to our own Under Rocks team, especially Spencer Tritt and Jared Ortega for their audio and visual contributions.

Got something interesting/weird/unusual you'd like the Under Rocks team to check out in northern Illinois or southern Wisconsin? Let us know! Drop an email to rocks@niu.edu.

Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
Dan Libman
