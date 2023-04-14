Poetically Yours - It's a new day

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Susan Schubert.

Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. This week’s poem signifies the new season.

Its All in the Timing

Yesterday was a sad day.

The rains came with thunder and winds.

Hard to feel good when its half dark out.

So indoors I stayed, alone, reading

But then the afternoon brought the sun

Suddenly, I felt alive, wanting to go.

Today, the sun shined brightly

There were shoots from plants

Pushing up through the wet soil

I want to run down the lane

Shouting, I see Spring!

It’s all in the timing.

Tomorrow there may be snow

It’s part of the dance, side stepping

Until we get there, the warmth

The birds coming back,

The leaves opening from the red buds I see

All this will happen, as usual, every year

It comes when it’s ready, spring.

Nothing can stop her, Mother Nature