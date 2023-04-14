© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours - It's a new day

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 14, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
Susan.jpg
Susan Schubert
/

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Susan Schubert.

Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. This week’s poem signifies the new season.

Its All in the Timing

Yesterday was a sad day.

The rains came with thunder and winds.

Hard to feel good when its half dark out.

So indoors I stayed, alone, reading

But then the afternoon brought the sun

Suddenly, I felt alive, wanting to go.

Today, the sun shined brightly

There were shoots from plants

Pushing up through the wet soil

I want to run down the lane

Shouting, I see Spring!

It’s all in the timing.

Tomorrow there may be snow

It’s part of the dance, side stepping

Until we get there, the warmth

The birds coming back,

The leaves opening from the red buds I see

All this will happen, as usual, every year

It comes when it’s ready, spring.

Nothing can stop her, Mother Nature

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose