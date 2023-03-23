© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!
WNIJ News

Perspective: Spark your joy your own way

Northern Public Radio | By Lynnea Erickson Laskowski
Published March 23, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT
aidesk.jpg
Pixlr X AI generator

Now I don't think Marie Kondo had the wrong idea when she told us to get rid of anything that doesn't spark joy, I just think y'all took it way too far. I just decorated a new office and I was reminded of the joys of maximalism. I hung up buntings made of beautiful old sarii fabric. I collected houseplants in mismatched pots. I have a tiny 2x2 inch painting of Frida Kahlo next to my mini chalkboard with a quote from Ted Lasso reminding me to be curious and not judgmental.

Do I have less space on my desk for the work I am actually supposed to be doing? Sure. If I got fired tomorrow, would it take me the better part of a week to pack up all my knick knacks? Absolutely. But do I love wading into a sea of cubicles and immediately spotting my little grotto of color and joy? Yes. Oh my gosh yes.

Can you fit your entire life in a backpack? Is your primary decorating style swedish minimalist? Love that for you. If that sparks your joy, more power to you. But I'm here in defense of the messy, the crowded, and the colorful. Things, and let's be honest, people don't have to be functional to be valuable. You don't have to explain or earn your place or your joy. Be extra. Be messy. Find what you love and chase it. There is no such thing as too much joy.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesLynnea Erickson LaskowskiLynnea Laskowski
Lynnea Erickson Laskowski
Lynnea Erickson Laskowski is a former resident (and forever enthusiast) of the DeKalb area. Originally from Iowa, Lynnea moved to DeKalb in 2011 to complete a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. She currently lives in Washington DC with her toothless dog.
See stories by Lynnea Erickson Laskowski