Perspective: Spark your joy your own way

Now I don't think Marie Kondo had the wrong idea when she told us to get rid of anything that doesn't spark joy, I just think y'all took it way too far. I just decorated a new office and I was reminded of the joys of maximalism. I hung up buntings made of beautiful old sarii fabric. I collected houseplants in mismatched pots. I have a tiny 2x2 inch painting of Frida Kahlo next to my mini chalkboard with a quote from Ted Lasso reminding me to be curious and not judgmental.

Do I have less space on my desk for the work I am actually supposed to be doing? Sure. If I got fired tomorrow, would it take me the better part of a week to pack up all my knick knacks? Absolutely. But do I love wading into a sea of cubicles and immediately spotting my little grotto of color and joy? Yes. Oh my gosh yes.

Can you fit your entire life in a backpack? Is your primary decorating style swedish minimalist? Love that for you. If that sparks your joy, more power to you. But I'm here in defense of the messy, the crowded, and the colorful. Things, and let's be honest, people don't have to be functional to be valuable. You don't have to explain or earn your place or your joy. Be extra. Be messy. Find what you love and chase it. There is no such thing as too much joy.