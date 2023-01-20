Poetically Yours - They grow up fast

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week features Susan Goldberg.

Goldberg lives in Rockford, but she grew up on a small farm near a town in Indiana. Goldberg’s sister Jane taught her to read in a tiny school classroom--also known as their bedroom--before she started kindergarten. Goldberg said she briefly directed a grade school play, but that venture came to an abrupt halt when the actors complained that she was too bossy.

Here's her poem “Adaptation.”

First day of kindergarten:

Small pink backpack stretched across small shoulders.

First day of high school:

Battered black backpack flung over one shoulder.

First day of a summer job:

Canvas bag clutched with both hands.

First day of college:

Olive green backpack bulging with heavy books,

A water bottle jangling alongside.

First day of a real job:

Shiny black briefcase swinging to match each stride

On black high heels.

First day as a new mother:

Sleeping baby draped across one shoulder.

First day of kindergarten:

My child’s small hand lets loose of mine,

She dashes off, turns back to wave goodbye.

My hands feel empty.