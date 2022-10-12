WATCH: DeKalb County Clerk Forum

The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County is sponsoring candidate forums for several local elections on October 11, 12 and 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Participating are the candidates for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder, for Illinois State Representative from District 76, and for several of the contested DeKalb County Board seats.

Co-sponsors of the event are WNIJ and DeKalb Public Library.

The preliminary forum schedule is:

October 11: DeKalb County Board candidates from Districts 1, 3, and 4.

October 12: Candidates for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder (Tasha Sims and Linh Nguyen) and Illinois State Representative for District 76 (Lance Yednock and Jason Haskell).

October 13: DeKalb County Board candidates from Districts 8, 10, 11, and 12.

The schedule is subject to change. The video will also be available on WNIJ Facebook page.

The general election is on November 8. Early voting begins on September 29. Information about registration, voting and the candidates can be found at the League’s non-partisan election website, www.illinoisvoterguide.org.

DeKalb County Clerk Forum: