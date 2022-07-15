Poetically Yours - You don't have to listen to everything

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Suzannah Walter.

Walter is a former Montessori teacher of 24 years and now spends her days writing poetry, songs and essays. She’s surrounded by literature at her Prairie Fox Books part-time job. Much of her work is influenced by her childhood years on the family farm. Walter lives with her husband, children and their dog, Lakota, in Ottawa, Illinois.

Walter is sharing her poem “I’m dismissing the noise.”

I’m dismissing the noise

resisting the trappings of blue light media crack

and the ever-loving wrestle with attention seeking beasts

that seep into quiet moments original thought held hostage

There are book babies waiting to be chosen to be fed,

and poems eager to be spoken from the lips of a half century girl

characters hammering at the door on late winter nights,

hungry for shelter and a place by the fire

to make their stories known

And the songs

get to do the paper dance lined up for the chance that a starring role and the epic half written

perhaps the most inspiring, heartbreaking social justice musical of our times

that sits at low boil until the skills required are baked

And yes, I'm aware how long that may take. But after all, it's the process, right?

Superman's not coming, nor Bernstein.

So, I sit the driver acknowledging anxiety, relegating distraction to the way back,

because this right is halfway over. If it's even a day, and I've spent a half hour on this