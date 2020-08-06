Sessions from Studio A - Joe Jencks (August 6, 2020)

Folk artist Joe Jencks makes his living as a touring musician, sometimes on the road as many as 300 days a year. Like so many others, his world was turned upside down this year, but he uses his music to get through these tough times. Listen for a great conversation with Jencks where we discuss social activism, Pete Seeger, and the power of folk music as a voice for and of the people. We will also hear songs performed live here in WNIJ's Studio A.

Find more music from Joe Jencks here on his website, where you can also sign up for his monthly newsletter. You can also find more videos of him performing on his YouTube channel.

Joe Jencks performing "Let Me Sing You A Song" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Jencks performing "Song of the Rails" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Jencks performing "Let It Rain" live in WNIJ's Studio A