Sessions from Studio A - Ganser (December 17, 2020)

Chicago art-punk band Ganser joins us on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A. Hear a performance recorded in Studio A with music from the band's new album, Just Look At That Sky. We'll also talk with Ganser about putting that album together, playing at last year's Riot Fest, and about their experiences during the pandemic.

Pick up a copy of Just Look At That Sky on Bandcamp and Ganser's website. Also find their music streaming on all major platforms and keep up with news from Ganser on Facebook and Instagram.

Ganser performing "Buio" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ganser performing "Lucky" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ganser performing "Emergency Equipment And Exits" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ganser performing "Pyrrhic Victory" live in WNIJ's Studio A