Sessions from Studio A - Ganser

By Spencer Tritt 2 hours ago

Chicago art-punk band Ganser joins us on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A. Hear a performance recorded in Studio A with music from the band's new album, Just Look At That Sky. We'll also talk with Ganser about putting that album together, playing at last year's Riot Fest, and about their experiences during the pandemic.

Pick up a copy of Just Look At That Sky on Bandcamp and Ganser's website. Also find their music streaming on all major platforms and keep up with news from Ganser on Facebook and Instagram.

Ganser performing "Buio" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ganser performing "Lucky" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ganser performing "Emergency Equipment And Exits" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ganser performing "Pyrrhic Victory" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags: 
Sessions From Studio A

Related Content

Sessions from Studio A - Ralph Wesley Carr & Old Town Tribune

By Spencer Tritt Dec 10, 2020
WNIJ

Join us for a special edition of Sessions from Studio A with Ralph Wesley Carr and Old Town Tribune. We caught up with this trio of bluegrass virtuosos for a live set at the former House Cafe in DeKalb, now known as the Northern Illinois Center for Arts and Music. 

Sessions from Studio A - Renee Nanzer

By Spencer Tritt Dec 3, 2020
WNIJ

Chicago multi-instrumentalist and music teacher Renee Nanzer is our special guest this week. We'll hear a performance from her recorded live here in Studio A, and we'll also talk with Renee about her experience working with Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music. Renee is part of the school's outreach program, where she visits underserved neighborhoods in the city and brings her love of music to the youth living there. 

Sessions from Studio A - Cathy Grier

By Spencer Tritt Nov 19, 2020

Blues artist Cathy Grier joins us on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A. Grier's musical adventure has taken her many places, from sneaking backstage to meet John Lee Hooker and Bonnie Raitt at age 17, to winning MTV's Basement Tapes competition, to co-writing a #1 dance hit in France. Thoughout her journey, Grier has never forgotten her blues and groove roots, and this year she makes a big statement with the new album "I'm All Burn".

Sessions from Studio A - Glitter

By Spencer Tritt Nov 12, 2020

Rockford duo Glitter makes a big statement with their debut album "The Men We Could Have Been". After years of playing in rock and punk bands, guitarist/vocalist Ben Johnson and drummer Jordan Acosta were sick of the over-the-top egos and macho attitudes, so they wanted to go in a completely different direction.

Sessions from Studio A - Anna May

By Spencer Tritt Nov 5, 2020

Singer-songwriter Anna May was scheduled to stop by Studio A on her way through Illinois back in April. 2020 had different plans for us, but we liked her new album so much we knew we needed to get her on the show anyways, so she joins us on the phone from her hometown of Waterford, Connecticut. Listen to her new album, "I'm Still Thinking of You" and join us for a conversation with Anna May in this hour of Sessions from Studio A.