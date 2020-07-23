Sessions from Studio A - Dan Maguire (July 23, 2020)

Back in March of this year, Dan Maguire joined us with Lucy Brearley and John Kielty to kick off our first ever Studio A Cafe concert. That live concert series had to be cut short, but we are excited to bring Dan Maguire's live performance to you on Sessions from Studio A.

Listen to Maguire's performance in front of a live audience and also hear our talk with the Rockford singer-songwriter about his background, influences, and much more. Keep up with Dan Maguire at his website: danmaguiremusic.com

Dan Maguire performing "Empty Pockets" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

Dan Maguire performing "Roses and Wine" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

Dan Maguire performing "Everyday" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

Are you an artist interested in being featured on our show? Send us a submission at sessions@niu.edu. We would love to hear from you.