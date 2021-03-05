Poetically Yours Ep. 31 - Poet Expresses His Stress As A Black Man

Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's episode features Darius Jackson from FourPoets, OneMic.

Jackson is the program assistant at the Center for Latino Studies, College of Education and Center for Black Studies instructor, at Northern Illinois University. He was born and raised in Harvey, Illinois. Jackson comes from a diverse, low-income culture that shapes his identity and allows him to have a unique personality within the classroom. Jackson has a bachelor's degree in English and a master’s degree in Foundations of Education, both from NIU. He is finishing up his doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction with a certificate of Foundations of Education and Policy Studies, also from NIU.

Jackson has taught intermediate piano lessons to elementary school students, reading enhancement, Foundations of Education and Black Studies courses at the university level. He’s also worked with high school students for afterschool male mentoring programs. Notably, Jackson designed and taught the first Black spoken word performance course at NIU.

Jackson is one of the founders, current treasurer and adviser of the spoken word performance and poetry organization, FourPoets, OneMic. The organization was founded in March 2018. The purpose of the group is to provide poets an opportunity to voice their social justice concerns through spoken word performances. Here's his poem "War is Pain."

Audio for the story. Music from freesound.org. Hip Hop Beat by theojt | License: Creative Commons.

I never lose my mind

I’m always staying on my grind

Trying my best to bring success, among the stress in my life

I’m just living on the edge, pushing over to I’m dead

While running for my life I hope the cops don’t shoot my head

Thinking should I renege? But instead I keep on running by.

See I tried not to cry but the pain trapped inside of me it got in—beside of me

Making me think my people are feeling how they outta be FREE.

F R double E. Now see the world has gone through a change,

Because back in old days, Blacks was getting no pay.

But it’s still no better as we strive for the minimum wage

Our sisters and brothers growing up,

testified with AIDS.

Then they say we are free like we not slaves,

But we are slaves.

All they did was change the words and ways Slaves,

Are brought up today,

Each year they update they self,

To make us feel more like the crap they made us,

see why I’m feeling fluttered I spread my arms as if I can fly

Tryna get away from all this stress the tears the pain

and all this other stuff we been through these last few years.

See War Is no longer Pain

It’s more like stress tears and rain

Falling down my face

To embrace a loud thunder going my window pane

Black hard drops that just won’t stop

Falling from the sky as I try not to get hit

Because I’m afraid I might die,

I wouldn’t be a man if I didn’t tell you that I still cry

Often times I wonder why, you hate my people so bad.

Tell me what is it that we did to make you hate us?

We in the midst of a hatred war and truth is nobody really know what for.

War Is Pain.