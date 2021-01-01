Poetically Yours - Ep. 22 - It's A New Year

Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's segment features poet Susan Schubert.
Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”
Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.
She has poems published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.
In her earlier days, Schubert sang and played percussion in a rock and roll band. She lives in St. Charles with her dog Moe. This week she is sharing her poem "A New Year."
A New Year
2020 has blasted us.
Waiting on the new year
Will there be hope for going back
To the way things were ?
Do we even want to,
Now that we have made changes ?
Every new year I make a list
We all do in one way or another.
Things to accomplish, the diet,
New exercise routines,
Write more, be kinder,
Join more groups, rekindle
Old friendships,
Omit the ones not working.
Downsize, rearrange, organize.
Our lists are similar, yet this year
Will it be different?
Will we look deeper at ourselves
See what we really need to do?
Our state of mind, to survive in
A new world is upon us.
Changes in attitude for the good
Of our nation, our well-being.
We must redesign the lists
Get to the nitty gritty
The old ones just don't cut it any more.
