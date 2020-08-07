Poetically Yours - Ep. 1 - "Minneapolis Is Burning"

Welcome to Poetically Yours, where you'll hear the voices of Illinois poets as they share their words about the world around them. This week features Christopher Sims of Rockford. This poem is called, "Minneapolis Is Burning."
Minneapolis Is Burning
Minneapolis is burning.
For justice, we Black
people are yearning.
The hate here in the US,
we're confronting,
discerning. I hope you
won’t stop learning
why Minneapolis
is burning.
Heads are turning,
the smoke is increasing,
the pain is seething
start believing that
Minneapolis is burning!
Minneapolis is on fire.
The activists won’t retire.
The situation is dire. The
events that transpired
took a man’s life, Minneapolis
is burning tonight.
The people are meeting,
planning, marching, targeting
the nonstop injustice
in the city; Minneapolis
is burning because of endemic
bigotry!
The citizens are soldiers
in an army against racism;
just like their forefathers
and foremothers, they’ll
fight back at
the system!
Can’t you feel the heat?!
Can’t you see the flames?!
They’re doing it in George
Floyd’s name!
Let the flames burn; let
the buildings fall; let racist
practices dissolve into the
blazing infernos
Hate has to go!
No justice no peace.
No justice no peace.
Know justice know peace.
Know justice know peace.
Are you ready
to stand near
the heat
the heat
the heat
Rightfully so, the people,
the soldiers, the fighters
are earning camera time
Minneapolis is burning,
some might think it’s
about time! It’s about time!
It’s about time!
We’re tired of losing lives,
why do we have to continue
to die? To die? To die?
To all Black people
and our accomplices,
this is concerning
Burning, burning, burning
Minneapolis is burning,
burning, burning.
Human rights activist and poet, Christopher D. Sims, was born and raised on the west side of Rockford, Illinois. He represents the art of writing, performing, and recording spoken word poetry.
Sims is a SoundCloud Hero, a northern Illinois Slam Poetry Champion and a 2019 fellow of the Intercultural Leadership Institute. Sims has also spoken on the floor of the United Nations in New York City.
Sims is internationally known and has performed in Toronto, Ontario and many cities across the United States.
When Sims is not informing and entertaining the world as a wordsmith and arts educator, he is busy building community, networking and making sure his many nieces and nephews hear from him or see his face. Sims is a devoted uncle and mentor.
