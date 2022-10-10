Alt.Latino
The global Latinx community is evolving and growing fast. Alt.Latino is here to celebrate it and all of its nuances through music. Each episode, NPR Music's Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre sit down with a different living legend or rising star to discuss Latinx culture, heritage, and the shared borders of our experiences. Let the chisme begin!
Felix Contreras sits down with Carla Morrison to talk about her new sound, the importance of mental health and the art of the Parisian non.
Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras sit down with Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador to talk about intentionality in community building, almost quitting music and finding nourishment in her art.Correction: An earlier version of this episode incorrectly said Linda Diaz won the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest. She won in 2020.
Anamaria Sayre sits down with Spanish superstar Rosalía, who just earned eight Latin Grammy nominations, to talk about her musical inspirations, divine sensuality and constant pull to transform.
Anamaria Sayre sits down with R&B darling Omar Apollo to talk about his experiences growing up in Indiana and becoming a role model for queer Latinx kids.
After an extended hiatus, Alt.Latino returns with longtime host Felix Contreras and new co-host Anamaria Sayre. On this reintroduction to the program, the two talk about how the landscape of Latin music and culture has changed since Alt.Latino started more than a decade ago, and what it means for the show going forward.
Longtime host Felix Contreras introduces the program's new co-host, Anamaria Sayre — and gets a blessing from her abuelita.
Alt.Latino intern Vita Dadoo revisits podcast episodes to feature three conversations about music from Spain and explores the musical traditions that inspired these artists as well as the impact they made in the Spanish-speaking world.
Alt.Latino intern Vita Dadoo parses through the podcast archive to feature two conversations on the musical styles referred to as "Regional Mexican," its history, and its rising popularity among audiences in the U.S., Mexico and beyond.
Alt.Latino intern Cat Sposato takes over the show to feature more stories for Women's History Month.
The San Antonio based punk band Fea is featured in a discussion about Latinas and punk.
