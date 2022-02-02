Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco

Juanpablo Ramirez-FrancoSocial Justice Reporter
Juanpablo covers substandard housing and police-community relations. He’s been a bilingual facilitator at the StoryCorps office in Chicago. As a civic reporting fellow at City Bureau, a non-profit news organization that focuses on Chicago’s South Side, Ramirez-Franco produced print and audio stories about the Pilsen neighborhood. Before that, he was a production intern at the Third Coast International Audio Festival and the rural America editorial intern at In These Times magazine. Ramirez-Franco grew up in northern Illinois. He is a graduate of Knox College.
-
A data center in DeKalb, Illinois, is the testing ground for a new sustainable concrete. Is this greenwashing or can new mixtures contribute to reducing the construction industry's carbon footprint?
-
An unlikely source could be the answer to predicting a COVID-19 Surge
-
The rusty patched bumble bee is endangered and losing some of its last habitat, an Illinois prairie. A multi-million dollar airport expansion is stalled because of a last-minutes sighting of the bees.
-
USFWS to begin reviewing biological assessment of Rockford airport's proposed $50 million cargo expansionUS Fish and Wildlife Service have 135 days to make a determination on the Rockford airport expansion's impact on an endangered bee.
-
The Governor is touting airport expansion in his re-election campaign. Some advocates says it isn't the whole story.
-
A similar bill has since been introduced to the Illinois Senate.
-
Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit against 3M alleging that the company’s improper handling of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – also known as “forever chemicals” in contamination at and around its facility in Cordova, Illinois.
-
The FAA confirms that work won't begin over the Bell Bowl Prairie until June 1.
-
The new board is charged with reviewing administrative investigations of officer-involved shootings, but it remains unclear how long it may be before the board is actually able to review the findings.
-
The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Shab-eh-nay Band Reservation Settlement Act of 2021 could provide a $10 million settlement.