$1.6 million coming for hazardous waste clean up in Rockton

Northern Public Radio | By Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco
Published July 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT

Federal money may soon come to the former Chemtool facility and superfund site for remediation actions of what remains of the hazardous waste there.

Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth secured over $1.6 million dollars for the cleanup of the Beloit Corporation Superfund site in Rockton, Illinois.

It was listed as a national priority in 1990.

The Beloit Corporation once manufactured paper-making machines on the 200-acre site on the banks of the Rock River.

Most recently, it was the site of a Chemtool facility which manufactured specialty lubricants.

In 2021, the plant erupted in a large-scale fire with smoke that could be seen from miles away. Soon after, Volatile Organic Chemicals were detected on-site and in residential wells nearby.

Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco
Juanpablo covers environmental, substandard housing and police-community relations. He’s been a bilingual facilitator at the StoryCorps office in Chicago. As a civic reporting fellow at City Bureau, a non-profit news organization that focuses on Chicago’s South Side, Ramirez-Franco produced print and audio stories about the Pilsen neighborhood. Before that, he was a production intern at the Third Coast International Audio Festival and the rural America editorial intern at In These Times magazine. Ramirez-Franco grew up in northern Illinois. He is a graduate of Knox College.
