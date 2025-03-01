Emily McKee is an environmental anthropologist who studies the ways in which power and politics shape our environments and the environmental benefits and harms different groups of people face. Water access and agriculture are two core topics of her current research. She has spent twenty years researching these issues in Israel-Palestine and ten years investigating them closer to home in the U.S. Midwest. She is the author of Dwelling in Conflict: Negev Landscapes and the Boundaries of Belonging.

She is currently an Associate Professor at Northern Illinois University in the Department of Anthropology and the Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability, and Energy.

During good weather, she enjoys biking and gardening, and during all weather revels in cooking and reading fiction from around the world. She has served as a Board Member of DeKalb County Community Gardens (now Rooted for Good) and is a member of DeCarbon DeKalb.