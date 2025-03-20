© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: What has your government done for you lately?

Northern Public Radio | By Emily McKee
Published March 20, 2025 at 5:36 AM CDT
Pixabay

We often feel the true value of something when it’s taken away. That’s hitting home for me lately.

The season’s first round of severe thunderstorms came through last Friday. In the past, when tornado sirens went off, and we took refuge in our basement, I mostly focused on calming my child’s nerves and wondering if I forgot anything in the yard that might take flight. As I tracked the storm on my phone, there was also that niggling worry: will we be unfortunate this time? I haven’t thought much about the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. But I’m thinking about it now.

In a stated effort to cut federal spending in February, the Trump administration dismissed more than 800 employees from NOAA. This month, they announced plans to close two critical radar and forecasting centers. Meteorologists warn these cuts will reduce NOAA’s capacity both for long-term research and immediate forecasting. NOAA’s work enables tornado warnings. It also shapes evacuation orders for hurricanes, tsunamis, and forest fires. It aids in aviation safety and protects search-and-rescue missions. It shapes the forecasts farmers rely on to grow the food we eat. During research projects with Midwest farmers, I’ve heard time and again how accurate weather forecasting makes the difference between a good crop or a loss, profit or financial hardship. And NOAA is one of dozens of recent gashes to federal agencies. Others target our National Parks, tax-filing assistance, cancer research, Medicaid, and more.

What has your government done for you lately? It’s done a lot. We just don’t always appreciate these things until they’re being taken away. It’s time we start appreciating them – and do what we can to protect them.

I’m Emily McKee, and that’s my perspective.

 
Emily McKee
Emily McKee is an environmental anthropologist who studies the ways in which power and politics shape our environments and the environmental benefits and harms different groups of people face. Water access and agriculture are two core topics of her current research. She has spent twenty years researching these issues in Israel-Palestine and ten years investigating them closer to home in the U.S. Midwest. She is the author of Dwelling in Conflict: Negev Landscapes and the Boundaries of Belonging.
