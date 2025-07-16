NIU announces art museum staff cuts due to 'funding challenges'

Northern Illinois University has laid off its art museum's staff.

The NIU Art Museum’s operations will be limited because of “funding challenges.” That's according to a letter from Paul Kassel, the Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

The Museum’s director Jo Burke and the assistant director Peter Olson have decided to retire. Shelby Edelmann, the museum’s programming assistant, will move into another position within the university. Those positions will not be refilled.

The school’s Burma Collections and printmaking exhibition will continue throughout the academic year.

Kassel said the university will create an advisory committee to figure out ways to showcase artistry on campus.