© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NIU announces art museum staff cuts due to 'funding challenges'

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published July 16, 2025 at 9:59 PM CDT

Northern Illinois University has laid off its art museum's staff.

The NIU Art Museum’s operations will be limited because of “funding challenges.” That's according to a letter from Paul Kassel, the Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

The Museum’s director Jo Burke and the assistant director Peter Olson have decided to retire. Shelby Edelmann, the museum’s programming assistant, will move into another position within the university. Those positions will not be refilled.

The school’s Burma Collections and printmaking exhibition will continue throughout the academic year.

Kassel said the university will create an advisory committee to figure out ways to showcase artistry on campus.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose