Emily Klonicki is the Executive Director of Alignment Rockford. Alignment Rockford is a collective impact organization, focused on education and the support of students in the Rockford area. A focus area of the Alignment Rockford work is Early Childhood, through the Ready to Learn Movement, a State-recognized early learning collaborative composed of dozens of businesses, service providers, organizations, and agencies who are working together to improve support for families raising young children.

Emily is a community builder who is passionate about using stories, shared experiences, and the Arts to connect people, enhance life and open doors to opportunity for all people in her community.

She earned her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her Bachelor's degree from Rockford University.

She currently serves as chair of the Rockford Area Arts Council Board and also serves on the Music Academy in Rockford Foundation and Womanspace boards.

Emily has two children, both in the Rockford Public School District. When she is not community building at work, she is creating participatory public art projects, folding origami, reading, writing and making books, or spending time with her family playing outside, making music, and finding adventure.