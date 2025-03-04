Perspective: We will welcome every baby

Soon, Winnebago County parents can expect a warm welcome for their newborns and expert advice in the comfort of their own home, free of charge.

A Universal Newborn Support System is coming to Winnebago County residents.

Through a collaborative community effort led by Alignment Rockford, we have developed a plan for a universal newborn home visiting program that has been proven to improve maternal and infant health outcomes. And now, with a recent award of a $300,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Winnebago County will be able to launch this groundbreaking public health initiative this year.

Universal newborn home visiting is not a radical idea—it is the global standard for infant and maternal health in countries around the world. Many European countries have long provided universal postpartum home visits and the U.S. has lagged behind in this practice, despite the strong evidence that shows that such programs significantly reduce emergency room visits, improve maternal and infant health outcomes, and lead to long-term economic benefits for families and communities alike.

Through our Ready to Learn early childhood initiative, Alignment Rockford has long recognized the need for expanded support around pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum and beyond. The data we gather through the Early Development Instrument (EDI) and the birth outcome data for our county show that bold action is needed to support birthing parents and families of young children in our community. Universal home visiting will serve as a first-touch support for all families, free of any cost, because all families of any socioeconomic background will benefit from holistic, proactive, and empowering support.

Our expert partners at the Winnebago County Health Department will serve as the lead agency, expanding their current home visiting programs to reach all birthing families in the County. Alignment Rockford will convene and lead the Community Advisory Board for the program

We are at the start of something transformative. Our community is making a commitment to the families of our county. We will welcome every baby with the support and care that they need to flourish.

I’m Emily Klonicki and that’s my Perspective







Leadership Coalition of the Universal Newborn Coalition includes:

Emily Klonicki, Executive Director Alignment Rockford

Jillisa Bondurant, Early Childhood Data and Mental Health Project Manager at Alignment Rockford

Elizabeth Vincent, Senior Advisor, Conlon Public Strategies

Linda Diamond Shapiro, Executive Vice President, Conlon Public Strategies

Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator, Winnebago County Health Department

Sarah Lambert, Vice President of Programs and Community Investment, Community Foundation of Northern Illinois

Kimberly Nelson, Executive Director of Early Childhood, Rockford Public School District 205

Shelton Kay, Executive Director, Rockford Regional Health System

Kristian Wayland, Director of Family Services YWCA Northern Illinois

Ebony Wren, Principal, Jackson Charter School

Reverend Matthew Johnson, Pastor, Unitarian Universalist Church of Rockford