© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arnold Rosen

Arnold Rosen is a happily retired gastroenterologist who moved to the Rockford area in 1990 and never left. He remains on the faculty of the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Rockford.

Arnie’s non-professional interests are largely related to music. He is the founder of Band Grandpas, a volunteer group aimed at assisting with music instruction in Rockford Public Schools and is a member of the board of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. He loves playing tuba in the Rockford Wind Ensemble.