Arnold Rosen is a happily retired gastroenterologist who moved to the Rockford area in 1990 and never left. He remains on the faculty of the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Rockford.

Arnie’s non-professional interests are largely related to music. He is the founder of Band Grandpas, a volunteer group aimed at assisting with music instruction in Rockford Public Schools and is a member of the board of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. He loves playing tuba in the Rockford Wind Ensemble.