CHICAGO — The U.S. Army will detonate nearly 5 tons of volatile explosives at an ammunitions plant near Burlington, Iowa, on Wednesday after public outcry and a temporary court delay.

The planned detonation was originally scheduled for Nov. 20 to address the growing risk posed by 68 drums of degrading lead azide, a chemical compound the military uses to make bombs.

Lead azide is normally stored in a bath of water and ethanol, but a routine check earlier this year revealed that some of the water had evaporated, causing the compound to crystalize into a form that is less stable and more sensitive to shock and friction. The Army found those crystals on 58 of the 68 drums during an April inspection.

Because it was deemed too dangerous to be relocated, the Army determined that a controlled detonation would carry the lowest risk.

“The entire interagency is working together to ensure that the controlled detonation in Middletown, Iowa is conducted in the safest fashion possible,” the Army said in a statement. “Officials have been meticulously planning for this event since March, and all agencies involved are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimized.”

The explosion is expected to result in plume of dust, exposing nearby towns to toxic lead particles. Early maps showed up to a 100-mile exposure radius that includes parts of northwest Illinois, though the impacts will depend on Wednesday’s weather conditions.

The blast was rescheduled to Nov. 23 after public outcry over the short notice provided to nearby residents. A federal judge ordered the Army to pause the detonation in response to a lawsuit filed by the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club of Iowa challenging the emergency permit granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the detonation.

However, in a Friday court filing, the EPA suggested the Army does not need a permit to conduct the detonation.

The EPA contended in emergency situations under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, the Army is allowed “to implement waste treatment activity without an EPA permit where it determines that there is ‘an immediate threat to human health, public safety, property, or the environment

A Sunday court filing stated that the Army intended to proceed with the detonation on Tuesday, Nov. 24, but in a Sunday evening news release, the Army said it would move the blast until Wednesday “to allow for more optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced.”

The Army has said it needs to act quickly before cold weather sets in, because lead azide becomes more unstable in cooler temperatures, increasing the risk of an uncontrolled explosion.

The Army did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

What to expect

The stockpile of lead azide is currently stored in two earth-covered concrete bunkers. The Army has constructed two-story-tall sand barriers that will be saturated with water to contain the spread of lead dust and other materials released in the explosion.

The Army will use a combination of C4 explosives, diesel and other charges to set off two detonations at the plant, causing loud noise and ground vibrations that the Army has warned could shatter windows in the town of Middletown. Residents of the 400-person community were advised to evacuate.

There are two primary risks of exposure in the aftermath of the explosion: lead exposure from breathing in contaminated air, and lead exposure from dust settled on surfaces.

Vishal Verma, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, said particle size plays a big role in how the dust will travel.

Because lead particles are heavier than air, larger particles will likely fall and settle in an area close to the blast zone, while smaller particles have the potential to be carried further by the wind.

“The smaller particles generally are considered more harmful because they are small enough to be breathed into the deeper parts of the lungs, so I’m more concerned about those particles,” Verma said.

The distance the lead dust travels will depend on the wind, as well as the temperature. On colder days, Verma said, the particles will remain better trapped in the immediate area.

Will Sander, an associate professor of preventive medicine and public health at UIUC, said the primary window of concern for inhaling particles will be in the 1-4 hours after the blast.

The Army said it will publish updated maps projecting the area of airborne exposure based on weather forecasts 48 hours before, and then every hour for the six hours leading up to the detonation.

Updates will be posted here: https://www.army.mil/asc#org-iowa-army-ammunition-plant.

Minimizing exposure

Those who live in the affected areas should stay indoors with windows shut and set any heating or cooling systems to recirculate internal air, the Army said. Illinois agencies recommended keeping windows shut for 24-48 hours after the detonation as a precaution.

The Army advised washing high-contact surfaces with water to remove dust after the explosion, particularly from children’s toys, tables and chairs, handrails and cars; dry sweeping could kick dust back up into the air.

Sander also suggested that people plan ahead to minimize exposure, such as getting Thanksgiving grocery shopping or other errands done early to avoid being outdoors, bringing pets and kids’ toys inside, and moving cars into garages where possible.

“There is no safe level of lead in the body, and when inhaled or swallowed, it can pose serious health risks,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Sameer Vohra said in a statement. “Washing your hands prior to eating and drinking, as well as washing outdoor surfaces with soap and water are ways to minimize exposure and limit the risk of tracking toxic residue into homes.”

Lead exposure is particularly damaging to brain development, making it particularly harmful to young children and during pregnancy. Exposure can cause developmental and behavioral problems and raise the risk of miscarriage or premature birth.

“Generally, those are things where a person is exposed repeatedly over a long period of time,” Sander said. He classified the risk as mild, rather than moderate or severe.

A representative of the Army previously told the Des Moines Register that the exposure level would be equivalent to spending an hour living in a mining town.

However, lead exposure does not always cause immediate symptoms.

Illinois agencies advised that those concerned about potential exposure should contact their healthcare provider to discuss whether testing is appropriate.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.