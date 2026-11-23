The families of dozens of veterans who died as a result of a localized COVID-19 outbreak are still embroiled in a legal battle with the state.

On Monday, Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin joined the families of the deceased veterans in a memorial garden outside the facility.

Speaking from a podium, Sen. Rezin urged state officials to expedite a resolution to the unresolved legal battles families have faced.

"Today is not about demanding a specific legal outcome," she said. "Today is about recognizing behind every case is a family that’s been waiting for years for answers and an opportunity to move forward."

Lindsay Lamb’s grandfather, Richard Cieski, was among the 36 veterans who passed away during the outbreak. She says his belongings were left in garbage bags in the building’s front drive.

That’s not how a veteran should be treated," she said. "And for it to keep getting pushed back year after year after year. It just feels like no one cares anymore."

A state audit found shortcomings in Illinois’ response to the outbreak that a state inspector general described as "inefficient, reactive, and chaotic."

Sen. Rezin said the veterans' home has implemented a number of policy changes under a new administrator.