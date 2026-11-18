SPRINGFIELD — Hundreds of residents and environmental advocates rallied at the state Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to regulate data centers.

The residents came via bus, car and Amtrak from around the state to call for passage of the POWER Act, a bill that would require data centers to pay to create the energy they consume, mandate transparency around water use, limit noise levels and diesel generator use, ensure local community benefit agreements, and more.

The bill failed to progress during the spring legislative session, but advocates hope to see it passed during the veto session.

“Illinoisans are tired of fighting alone for basic protections without help from the state legislature,” said Lori McKiernan, a local Springfield community organizer and Sierra Club member. “Time is up. Our legislators must take action on data centers.”

Over the summer break, lawmakers have been meeting with environmental advocates, organized labor, and representatives of the data center industry to negotiate the details.

The Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee was set to hold a hearing on the POWER Act at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, is the lead sponsor of the Senate bill. He called the roughly 1,000-page bill a “big solution” for a “big problem,” and described the legislation as the “most comprehensive data center legislation in the nation.”

“You’re here because this matters,” Villivalam told the crowd. “When something affects your families, your homes, your neighbors, and of course our bills, your voices deserve to be heard.”

Battling big tech

Data centers have existed for years in Illinois, housing servers and hardware that store data and power the digital world, supporting email, video streaming and other web services.

But in recent years, as major technology firms race to create generative artificial intelligence, they have begun to build hyperscale data centers — massive buildings and campuses that sometimes consume the energy of a small city.

Their actual and projected energy consumption have driven up energy costs for regular residents and small businesses.

The rally comes shortly after the release of two reports from state agencies proposed delaying the planned closures of 11 fossil fuel plants, as required under the state’s landmark energy bill, in order to guarantee enough energy supply to meet the growing demand.

But environmental advocates don’t want to see the state’s landmark climate goals delayed in order to power hyperscale data centers.

“Big tech, they’re counting on us to be intimidated by their big money. They’re counting on us to be overwhelmed by the fight in front of us,” Illinois Environmental Council organizer Cate Caldwell said at the rally.

“But as I look at this crowd today, I think big tech should be intimidated by us.”

There won’t be a vote this week, but lawmakers could take up the issue when they return for their final days of the veto session next month.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.