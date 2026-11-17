In 2000, the United States was able to officially declare measles eliminated in the country — a hard-fought victory in public health. Twenty six years later, the U.S. can no longer make that claim.

After years of rising anti-vaccine rhetoric and anti-public health sentiments, the U.S. has suffered several large measles outbreaks. And on Tuesday, a global panel of health experts formally determined that the country has lost “measles elimination status,” which means the U.S. has gone more than 12 months with uninterrupted transmission of measles.

“This reflects a complacency that has grown in the last couple decades because people don’t see the severity of measles on a day-to-day basis,” said Dr. Ravi Jhaveri, the division head of pediatric infectious diseases at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

“No one should be dying of measles in the U.S.,” Jhaveri said. “Not a single person.”

A committee of the Pan American Health Organization, a branch of the World Health Organization, announced their long-anticipated decision Tuesday morning. Mexico also lost its status.

“Measles elimination is not a trophy that is won once and placed on a shelf,” said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO’s director. “It is an achievement that must be safeguarded every day by closing immunity gaps and ensuring we reach every community.”

Measles is a highly contagious virus that starts with a high fever followed by a rash. Most people are able to recover, but it’s one of the leading causes of death among young children, according to the World Health Organization.

The last two years have been among the worst for measles in the U.S. with more than 7,000 cases and 11 deaths. Most of the people infected were either unvaccinated or didn’t share if they’d had the vaccine.

While outbreaks have pummeled several states, Illinois continues to see a low count of measles cases. So far in 2026, 29 cases have been reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health. No one has died from the virus or been hospitalized this year. Cook County has only one reported case so far this year. Downstate Douglas County has reported the most with 11 cases.

But in previous years, Illinois has reported single-digit case counts or no cases at all.

Over 5,700 cases have been reported nationwide in 2026, according to state and county health department data compiled by Johns Hopkins. Over 1,500 cases have been found in Pennsylvania alone.

Sameer Vohra, the director of the state’s public health department, said in a statement the loss of the country’s measles elimination status is a “serious failure of the Trump administration” and “the direct result of declining national vaccination rates.”

“The U.S. maintained measles elimination status for decades because evidence-based science shows immunization works, and a commitment to improving vaccination rates can get us back to a place where measles cases are nearly non-existent,” Vohra said. “Illinois is fortunate to have high statewide [measles, mumps and rubella] vaccination rates, but more work needs to be done.”

Illinois’ rate for the two-dose measles vaccine is holding steady among school-aged children, according to data from the Illinois State Board of Education. For the 2025-2026 school year, the state’s vaccination rate is 96.8%. Chicago Public Schools rate is 95.7%, an improvement after the district saw a dip in vaccinations coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A vaccination rate of 95% is a benchmark public health experts use to determine whether a community has hit “herd immunity.”

Jhaveri emphasized that most parents are still getting their kids vaccinated and a “small fragment of the population” is forgoing the shot.

In the Chicago area, “we still do a great job of having most of our children get the two doses of the vaccine,” Jhaveri said. “The risk for us locally is not that high. There will still be small clusters, small outbreaks.”

Contributing: Associated Press