SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois House committee investigating alleged misconduct by Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, is moving forward and plans to call witnesses in the coming weeks.

Ammons pleaded not guilty on July 16 to 10 felony charges, including wire fraud, lying to the FBI and conspiring to obstruct justice. Her husband, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons, also faces a conspiracy charge. Their daughter, Titianna Ammons, a former Champaign County Board member, was not charged in the case but is a key figure at the center of it. She faces separate federal unemployment fraud charges.

Ammons is alleged to have steered a state grant toward Hood Vote Neighborhood Transformation, which hired her daughter and paid her with the grant. After Hood Vote stopped paying Titianna Ammons a salary, Carol Ammons didn’t assist the nonprofit in renewing its state grant for the next fiscal year, according to the indictment.

The House Special Investigating Committee, which met Tuesday during the first week of the fall veto session, was triggered by a Republican petition that largely mirrored the indictment, alleging Ammons engaged in inappropriate and illegal behavior. While the committee will decide whether the 11-year state representative engaged in conduct unbecoming of a state legislator, it’s just the first step in a long process that could ultimately lead to her punishment.

The committee sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois to ask whether the House's investigation would interfere with the federal government's work. The U.S. attorney's response was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon, but the committee plans to move forward when lawmakers return for the second week of the veto session after Thanksgiving.

The committee plans to call four witnesses who have been involved with or have knowledge of Ammons' alleged actions: William Brown, CEO of Hood Vote Neighborhood Transformation; Charise Williams, former acting director of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority; Barner Hill, grant manager for ICJIA; and Shai Hoffman, a program manager for ICJIA.

The witnesses are expected to testify at the next hearing, which is yet to be officially scheduled. They could be served with a subpoena if they don't show up.

Ammons was not present at Tuesday's hearing but was in Springfield for the first day of the veto session.

"Despite recent developments, I remain committed to the work ahead and look forward to allowing due process to take its course," Ammons said in a statement.

Delay sought in trial

The Ammons are scheduled to stand trial together on Dec. 7, but they want to delay it for several months.

Aaron Ammons filed a motion earlier this month asking the judge to postpone the trial until the end of April or beginning of May. He said his job as county clerk requires him to oversee municipal elections in April and his attorney has scheduling conflicts over the coming months, making spring the best time for trial. Carol Ammons also filed a motion on Monday asking to delay the trial until the spring because her attorney is still reviewing evidence in the case.

Aaron Ammons' request came after Carol Ammons filed a motion to dismiss the charges against her, arguing the feds haven't proven wrongdoing and violated due process and federalism principles. The judge has not ruled on her request.

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