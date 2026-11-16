Report: Suspect arrested in connection with bomb found at Peoria's BioUrja ethanol plant

CNN is reporting that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted bombing at Peoria's BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant.

That arrest was made Monday morning, and CNN reports that "the investigation continues into others who may have been involved." CNN quoted an unnamed official.

It's possible the arrest was made at BioUrja itself. Peoria Police says they helped the FBI with "court-authorized procedures" at the plant at around 7 a.m. Monday. There was no new threat at BioUrja, Peoria Police said.

The FBI have not confirmed the arrest to WCBU. The FBI on Monday confirmed "law enforcement activity in Peoria County" in connection with the BioUrja incident, alongside ATF, State Police, Peoria County Sheriff, East Peoria Police, and Peoria Police.

"The investigation remains ongoing and if charges are filed and made public, they will be made public in [the online federal court records system]," an FBI spokesperson said.

Authorities say an explosive device was found and neutralized Friday night after BioUrja electronically received a bomb threat hours earlier.

That discovery led Peoria Police to issue an evacuation order that lasted 18 hours, impacting thousands of people who live and work within a 1-mile radius of BioUrja. That included parts of Downtown Peoria, the Warehouse District, East Peoria, and other areas. That evacuation order was lifted around 1 p.m. Saturday after authorities finished their search of the sprawling BioUrja plant for additional devices. None were found.

This story will be updated.