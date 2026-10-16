Statewide: Mary Todd Lincoln item from the night of the assassination goes on display

On this episode, we tell you about the cape Mary Todd Lincoln was reportedly wearing the night her husband was assassinated. The Chicago History Museum is putting it on rare display. Courtney Kueppers brings us more on the the importance of preserving such items.

Also:

* The former Chicago Bears player and coach Mike Ditka died this month. We have a remembrance.

* Brian Sapp reports on education advocates in disagreement over a new federal tax credit.

* A report from Wisconsin centers on a measles outbreak in part of the state.

* An entrepreneur and mom has started a networking group for working mothers.

* Peter Medlin examines dual credit partnerships helping high schoolers get a jump start on college.

* We have a story on how polluted rivers are rebounding thanks to federal action decades ago.

* Abigail Bottar has more on farmers losing access to federal workers and help with soil and water conservation efforts.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers a popular beer.

Jonathon Ahl/STLPR

* A small motel in Missouri along Route 66 has reopened. We pay a visit.