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State Week: Campaign season is underway

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBen Szalinski
Published August 14, 2026 at 9:53 AM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor discussed issues on a central Illinois farm during a political roundtable event. Gov. JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey appeared separately, but the event was notable as this time of the year has often been viewed as the kickoff to the November election. Illinois State Fair political days are planned for next week.

For voters, Bailey versus Pritzker is familiar as the two faced off in the 2022 race for governor. We discuss some of the issues the two have staked out this time around.

We get an update on the Illinois House Speaker's effort to form a working group in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against a former representative. And the state is choosing to ignore vaccine guidance in President Trump's executive order issued this week.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Ben Szalinski.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Ben Szalinski
Ben joined CNI in November 2024 as a Statehouse reporter covering the General Assembly from Springfield and other events happening around state government. He previously covered Illinois government for The Daily Line following time in McHenry County with the Northwest Herald. Ben is also a graduate of the University of Illinois Springfield PAR program. He is a lifelong Illinois resident and is originally from Mundelein.
See stories by Ben Szalinski