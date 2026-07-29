City of Woodstock set to unveil new statue honoring filming legacy at weekend celebration

Downtown Woodstock’s historic square is scheduled to get a new installation at this weekend’s Halfway to Groundhog Day celebration.

A bronze statue depicting an upright groundhog perched on a log will be unveiled at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The statue’s log also doubles as a bench, so visitors can pose for photos sitting next to the newly erected groundhog.

The statue was created by internationally recognized local sculptor Erik Blome and celebrates Woodstock’s enduring connection to the 1993 film Groundhog Day.

Woodstock was the principal filming location for the Harold Ramis directed classic starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.

Every year, the city holds a multi-day celebration of its own featuring walking tours, a 5K run, and Woodstock’s own weather-predicting groundhog mascot Woodstock Willie.

According to Rick Bellairs, chairman of Woodstock Groundhog Days, the decades-long push to erect a commemorative statue is driving this weekend’s Halfway to Groundhog Day celebration.

“We timed its unveiling to be August 2, which is halfway to Groundhog Day,” he said. “So, the event kind of stems from the unveiling of the statue, and then we’ve built some added events around that.”

The celebration will also feature a live performance from the Woodstock Community Choir and the Groundhog Day polka band Die Musikmeisters.

Other events include a walking tour of filming locations led by the film’s locations manager Bod Hudgins and a traditional “Drink to World Peace” toast at restaurant Squire on the Square.

Sunday’s Halfway to Groundhog Day celebration is free to attend and is expected to run from noon to 3:30 p.m.