© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Game-changing former NIU football coach Joe Novak has died

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier,
Guy Stephens
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:43 PM CDT
NIU Football Facebook page

Former Northern Illinois University football coach Joe Novak has died at the age of 81. Novak led the Huskies from 1996-2007.

Novak turned a team that struggled to get three wins in as many seasons into a competitive program that became a force in the Mid-America Conference, winning several MAC West division titles and appearing in the MAC Championship game.

During a stretch of seven consecutive winning seasons from 2000-2006, the Huskies under Novak achieved a national ranking in 2003, reaching as high as 12th in the AP poll and 10th in the BCS poll during a 10-2 season. In 2004 the team went 9-3 and went to its first bowl game in 21 years, defeating the Troy Trojans in the Silicon Valley Football Classic.

His efforts earned him Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year in 2002 and American Football Coaches Association Region 3 Division I-A Coach of the Year in 2003.

Novak was born on April 19, 1945, in Mentor, Ohio, where he played high school football. He was a defensive end for 1965-66 MAC co-champions Miami University in Ohio, coached high school team Warren Western Reserve to an Ohio state championship in 1972, then moved into the college ranks to work at Miami, Illinois and Indiana before taking the helm at NIU.

On November 26, 2007, with an overall record at NIU of 63 wins and 76 losses, Novak announced his retirement from coaching, saying it was time to do so. He remained involved in NIU sports afterwards through fundraising and other efforts.

Novak was inducted into the Miami University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007, the Northern Illinois University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013, and the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame in 2014.

WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier
Guy Stephens
Guy Stephens produces news stories for the station and coordinates the online events calendar, PSAs and arts calendar announcements. In these roles, Stephens helps keep the listening community informed about what is happening at the national and local levels. He has degrees in music and spent several years as a classical host on WNIU. After nearly 20 years with Northern Public Radio, the best description of his job may be "other duties as required."
See stories by Guy Stephens